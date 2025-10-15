Bangladesh

CUCSU election ongoing after 35 years

After 35 years, voting is being held today for the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU) and Hall Union elections. The last CUCSU election took place in 1990. In the absence of subsequent elections, the campus had long remained under the influence and control of the ruling party or dominant student organisations. Following the fall of the Awami League government during the mass uprising in July last year, public universities across the country began organising student union and hall union elections.

The following photographs depict moments from the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union and Hall Union elections:

Chhatra Shibir’s General Secretary (GS) candidate Sayed Bin Habib seen at a polling centre.
At the Faculty of Information Technology, Chhatra Dal panel’s Vice President (VP) candidate Sajjad Hossain Hridoy has his finger marked with ink after casting his vote.
Riju Lakshmi Abarodh, the VP candidate from the Droho Parshad panel supported by Chhatra Union (one faction) and Chhatra Front (Basad), casts his vote at the Faculty of Engineering polling centre.
Students stand in a queue to cast their votes at the Faculty of Information Technology.
CCTV monitor screens have been kept open for public viewing.
Members of the law enforcement agencies are on high alert.
University security personnel verify a voter’s identification card in the Katapahar area.
An armoured police vehicle is stationed at the university gate for security purpose.
General students stand in an enthusiastic queue to exercise their right to vote.
