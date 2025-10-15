CUCSU election ongoing after 35 years

After 35 years, voting is being held today for the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU) and Hall Union elections. The last CUCSU election took place in 1990. In the absence of subsequent elections, the campus had long remained under the influence and control of the ruling party or dominant student organisations. Following the fall of the Awami League government during the mass uprising in July last year, public universities across the country began organising student union and hall union elections.

The following photographs depict moments from the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union and Hall Union elections: