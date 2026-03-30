TOP SHOTS (30 March 2026)

At dawn, as the first light appears, a farmer sets out with his cattle to plough the field. Sabgram, Bogura, 30 March.Soyel Rana
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A kite sits silently on a high branch of a dead tree. Khalpar, South Surma, Sylhet, 30 March.Anis Mahmud
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A dragonfly sitting quietly on a dry tree branch. Joyra, Manikganj, 30 March.Abdul Momin
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A colourful butterfly spreads its wings as it flies over flowering bushes. Jalma, Batiaghata, Khulna, 30 March.Saddam Hossain
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Taro is now cultivated commercially in various areas of Sylhet and sold in different markets. A trader brings taro from Golapganj upazila to Sylhet city for sale. Subhanighat, Sylhet, 30 March.Anis Mahmud
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Men and women stand in long queues with containers to collect fuel. Kalyanpur, Rangamati, 30 March.Supriyo Chakma
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Motorcycle riders have been waiting since midnight for fuel. Notun Bazar, Rajbari, 30 March. Photo:M Rashedul Haque