TOP SHOTS (11 October 2026)

Seeking the day's catch in the Manu river. Manu Bridge area, Moulvibazar, 11 Oct 2026.Akmol Hossain
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A wagtail (khanjana) wanders along the sandy riverbank in search of food. Sreepur, Gazipur, 11 Oct 2026.Sadek Mridha
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Bees hover around a vibrant red hibiscus flower. Agarbagan area, Jibtali, Rangamati, 11 Oct 2026.Supriyo Chakma
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A child gazes with wide-eyed wonder at the treasures before him. Morghona village, Boradom, Rangamati, 11 Oct 2026.Supriyo Chakma
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A farmer is busy clearing weeds in a brinjal field. Gabtoli, Bogura, 11 Oct 2026.Soyel Rana
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Unable to find a bus, a mother waits patiently with her two children. A four-day halt in public transport along the Bandarban-Thanchi road has left passengers caught in a lingering hardship. Bus Station, Bandarban, 11 Oct 2026.Mong Hai Shing Marma
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A flock of birds perching on an electrical wire. Ranir Para, Gabtoli, Bogura, 11 Oct 2026.Soyel Rana
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A man heads to the city to sell raw bananas grown at his home. Nisbetganj, Rangpur, 11 Oct 2026.Moinul Islam
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A farmer weeds his cauliflower field. Noyapukur, Rangpur, 11 Oct 2026.Moinul Islam
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Traders transport earthen curd pots after they have been baked in a kiln. Dhangara Palpara, Raiganj, Sirajganj, 11 Oct 2026.Shajedul Alam