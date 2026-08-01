Searching fish in the muddy waters

Farmers are now busy transplanting Aman paddy in the low-lying, waterlogged fields. As power tillers plough through the muddy soil, various species of indigenous fish emerge from beneath the surface. Women, children, and other villagers rush to the fields carrying sieves, baskets, and buckets to catch them. Some sift through the mud, some search by hand, while others divert the flow of water in their hunt for fish. This mud-covered activity is not only about collecting fish but also reflects a familiar monsoon tradition and a source of joy in rural life.