Bangladesh

Searching fish in the muddy waters

Farmers are now busy transplanting Aman paddy in the low-lying, waterlogged fields. As power tillers plough through the muddy soil, various species of indigenous fish emerge from beneath the surface. Women, children, and other villagers rush to the fields carrying sieves, baskets, and buckets to catch them. Some sift through the mud, some search by hand, while others divert the flow of water in their hunt for fish. This mud-covered activity is not only about collecting fish but also reflects a familiar monsoon tradition and a source of joy in rural life.

Moinul Islam
Rangpur
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Villagers, including women and children, rush behind the power tiller to catch fish.
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Everyone keeps their eyes fixed on the muddy soil, hoping fish will emerge.
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A boy catches fish by sifting through the mud with a sieve.
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Women and men of the village searching for fish by clearing water from the mud.
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Two children step into the muddy water in search of fish.
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The field seems like a fish-catching festival.
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Crowds gather in the fields to catch fish.
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A woman returns home carrying fish in a bucket.
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A woman delighted collecting a variety of indigenous fish.
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