Bangladesh

Waterbody filled with Water Lilies

As morning light breaks, the beauty of water lilies transforms the appearance of the waterbody. Water-lily leaves spread across the surface, while red flowers bloom between them, covering the entire waterbody. The sight of blooming water lilies in the soft morning light can easily captivate anyone. This familiar beauty of nature makes the waterbody even more enchanting on an autumn morning. The photographs were taken in Naliya village in Sylhet Sadar.

Anis Mahmud
Sylhet
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Water lilies bloom across the waterbody.
Anis Mahmud
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Green grass and Water lilies all around.
Anis Mahmud
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A water lily spreading its petals.
Anis Mahmud
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Water lilies begin to bloom from July as the water level rises during the monsoon.
Anis Mahmud
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In some places, single water lily bloomed; while in some, one or two flowers appear together. In other places, the flowers bloomed in clusters.
Anis Mahmud
6 / 9
Water lilies are everywhere.
Anis Mahmud
7 / 9
A water lily leans over its green leaves.
Anis Mahmud
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A heron sits on a water-lily leaf, hunting for fish.
Anis Mahmud
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The heron takes flight after catching its prey.
Anis Mahmud
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