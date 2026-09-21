Waterbody filled with Water Lilies

As morning light breaks, the beauty of water lilies transforms the appearance of the waterbody. Water-lily leaves spread across the surface, while red flowers bloom between them, covering the entire waterbody. The sight of blooming water lilies in the soft morning light can easily captivate anyone. This familiar beauty of nature makes the waterbody even more enchanting on an autumn morning. The photographs were taken in Naliya village in Sylhet Sadar.