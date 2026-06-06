Ishwardi bustles with activity during the lychee season

Ishwardi in Pabna is enjoying a bumper lychee harvest this year. Large lychee orchards can be found in almost every village across the unions of Salimpur, Dashuria, Pakshi, Sahapur, and Lakshmikunda in the upazila.

According to the District Agricultural Officer’s Office, farmers have cultivated lychees on 4,624 hectares of land in the upazila this season. The production target stands at 40,000 metric tonnes, with an estimated current market value of approximately Tk 8 billion (around Tk 800 crore).

The delicious and juicy Bombay lychee variety has now begun arriving in markets in large quantities. Men, women, children, and elderly residents are all spending busy days harvesting, sorting, packaging, and preparing the fruit for distribution.