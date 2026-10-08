Bangladesh

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Crowds gather at Prothoma’s stall drawn by love of books

Prothoma Prokashon (publication) is holding book fairs and exhibitions at various schools across Chattogram city. Students and parents have been gathering at Prothoma’s stalls since morning. Some are browsing through the pages of books they like, while others are discussing books with friends. Some are buying books and sitting down to read them there. The stalls remain busy until 2:00 pm with a wide range of books, including mathematics, science and children’s literature, essays, research, novels and short stories.

Jewel Shill
Chattogram
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Students gather at Prothoma Prokashon’s stall at Aunkur Society School in Chattogram.
Jewel Shill
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Leaders School and College students sit in a circle reading books.
Jewel Shill
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A young student from Aunkur School sits to one side after buying a book and browses through its pages.
Jewel Shill
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Leaders School and College students gather around Prothoma’s stall to look for the books of their choice.
Jewel Shill
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This young reader poses for a photograph holding books in both hands.
Jewel Shill
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A parent shows “Kishor Alo” to her child at Prothoma’s stall.
Jewel Shill
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Students gather at Prothoma’s stall at Ispahani Public School and College.
Jewel Shill
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An Aunkur School student leaves Prothoma’s stall after buying a book of choice.
Jewel Shill
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The student returns home with her mother after buying books.
Jewel Shill
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