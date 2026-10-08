In frames

Crowds gather at Prothoma’s stall drawn by love of books

Prothoma Prokashon (publication) is holding book fairs and exhibitions at various schools across Chattogram city. Students and parents have been gathering at Prothoma’s stalls since morning. Some are browsing through the pages of books they like, while others are discussing books with friends. Some are buying books and sitting down to read them there. The stalls remain busy until 2:00 pm with a wide range of books, including mathematics, science and children’s literature, essays, research, novels and short stories.