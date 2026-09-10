In frames

Deep in the Sundarbans on a dewy morning

The morning light had yet to fully break. The Sundarbans was slowly awakening, lifting its veil of mist and dew. As we ventured deep into the forest after passing the Andharmanik forest station in the Chandpai range, we encountered nature in its most pristine and tranquil form. The forest was alive with trees, birdsong, spotted deer, fishermen’s boats on the canals and fresh tiger footprints on the soft mud—all coming together to create a very different kind of morning in the Sundarbans. This photo story captures some fleeting moments from that enchanting morning.