Bangladesh

In frames

Deep in the Sundarbans on a dewy morning

The morning light had yet to fully break. The Sundarbans was slowly awakening, lifting its veil of mist and dew. As we ventured deep into the forest after passing the Andharmanik forest station in the Chandpai range, we encountered nature in its most pristine and tranquil form. The forest was alive with trees, birdsong, spotted deer, fishermen’s boats on the canals and fresh tiger footprints on the soft mud—all coming together to create a very different kind of morning in the Sundarbans. This photo story captures some fleeting moments from that enchanting morning.

Saddam Hossain
Khulna
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A row of golpata trees along a narrow canal in the Sundarbans.
Saddam Hossain
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Dewdrops gathered on the tips of grass in the soft morning light.
Saddam Hossain
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A vibrant red hibiscus blooming amid the greenery on a dew-laden morning.
Saddam Hossain
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Sundari trees, one of the Sundarbans’ principal attractions, add to the beauty of the forest.
Saddam Hossain
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Two tiny sunbirds (Moutushi) sitting on branch.
Saddam Hossain
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A deer rescued by the Forest Department at the Andharmanik Eco-Tourism Centre. The enchanting animal came running with complete trust as soon as it saw the fresh grass in hands.
Saddam Hossain
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Driven by the need to earn a living, fishermen set out very early in the morning to catch fish, cutting through the waters of the canal.
Saddam Hossain
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The Shuyormara canal in the middle of the dense forest.
Saddam Hossain
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Fresh footprints of tiger in the soft mud beside the canal; perhaps it walked along this path moments ago.
Saddam Hossain
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