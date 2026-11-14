Garment workers queue up to buy rice at Tk 30 per kg

Garment workers are struggling with price hikes of essential commodities. To provide some relief, rice is being sold at Tk 30 per kg under a special Open Market Sale (OMS) programme. Workers can buy rice from OMS trucks by showing their identity cards, with each worker allowed to purchase up to 10kg. They have been gathering at sales points since morning to buy rice at the subsidised rate. Some wait in queues, others collect their rice, while some head home with their purchases. Many come to buy rice during breaks from work or their lunch breaks. Such scenes were seen in Mirpur in the capital and Hemayetpur in Savar.