Pelé and Maradona in Chattogram's 'Brazil Goli'

The world’s biggest football tournament has begun. This year’s competition is taking place across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup runs high Bangladesh. Some supporters have raised the flags of their favourite teams at home, while others have decorated entire houses in their teams’ colours.

In Khatib Para, located in the Chandgaon area of Chattogram city, Brazil supporters are celebrating the game with great enthusiasm. Residents have named one of the neighbourhood’s lanes “Brazil Goli”. Brazil supporters have adorned the walls of the lane with portraits of legendary Brazilian footballers. The artwork also features images of legendary footballers such as Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. During the World Cup, the lane has become a major attraction for football fans in Chattogram. Footballers’ portraits are being painted on the walls below while Brazil’s flags fly overhead.