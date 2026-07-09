Bangladesh

Landslides, waterlogging and struggle for survival in the Chattogram hill tracts

Five consecutive days of heavy rainfall have caused widespread hardship across different parts of the Chattogram Hill Tracts. Landslides have cut off road links in some areas, while flash floods from the hills have submerged roads elsewhere. Long queues have formed at shelters as people struggle to obtain safe drinking water, while many families living at the foot of unstable hillsides continue to live in fear. Together, the mountains, relentless rain and people's struggle paint a stark picture of the difficult conditions facing the hill region.

Prothom Alo Desk
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Continuous rainfall over five days loosened the hillside, triggering a landslide that blocked traffic on the Rangamati–Chattogram road for about one hour at the Dheppochhari area of Sapchhari Union in Rangamati Sadar upazila. More than 100 vehicles became stranded on both sides of the road. Rangamati, 9 July 2026.
Supriyo Chakma
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Vehicles remain stranded while waiting on the road closed by the landslide at the Dheppochhari area of Rangamati Sadar upazila. Rangamati, 9 July 2026.
Supriyo Chakma
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After flash floods from the hills submerged the road, local residents travel to their destinations on van rickshaws to meet urgent needs. Kabakhali area, Dighinala upazila, Khagrachhari, 9 July 2026.
Joyanti Dewan
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Long traffic queues form on both sides of the road following the landslide at the Dheppochhari area of Rangamati Sadar upazila. Rangamati, 9 July 2026.
Supriyo Chakma
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Rising water at several points along the Bandarban–Rangamati Road caused by continuous rainfall has disrupted transport links. MDS area, Bandarban, 9 July 2026.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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Floodwater from the hills has submerged the road, bringing normal traffic to a standstill on the Bandarban–Rangamati Road. Bandarban, 9 July 2026.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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People staying at a shelter queue to collect water from a municipal tanker after flash floods from the hills created a shortage of safe drinking water. Town Model Government Primary School, Bandarban, 9 July 2026.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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Continuous rainfall has triggered landslides that threaten homes, leaving local residents fearful of further slope failures. Kasaipara area, Bandarban–Keranihat Road, 9 July 2026.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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Fire Service personnel carry a woman experiencing labour pains on a stretcher through floodwaters to an ambulance. Paschim Amirabad Khaiyarkul village, Lohagara, 9 July 2026.
Courtesy of the Fire Service
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Continued rainfall has heightened the risk of landslides, leaving local residents deeply concerned about homes located in vulnerable hillside areas. Kasaipara area, Bandarban, 9 July 2026.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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