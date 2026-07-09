Landslides, waterlogging and struggle for survival in the Chattogram hill tracts

Five consecutive days of heavy rainfall have caused widespread hardship across different parts of the Chattogram Hill Tracts. Landslides have cut off road links in some areas, while flash floods from the hills have submerged roads elsewhere. Long queues have formed at shelters as people struggle to obtain safe drinking water, while many families living at the foot of unstable hillsides continue to live in fear. Together, the mountains, relentless rain and people's struggle paint a stark picture of the difficult conditions facing the hill region.