Bangladesh

Record rainfall in Chattogram floods shops, widespread disruption

Chattogram recorded 394 millimetres of rainfall during the past 24 hours. The district has not experienced this level of rainfall in July since 1983. The heavy rain caused waterlogging across several parts of Chattogram city, disrupting daily life. People travelling for essential purposes faced severe difficulties. In the Reazuddin Bazar area, floodwater entered shops, disrupting business activities and damaging merchandise.

Sowrav Das
Chattogram
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Continuous rainfall left knee-deep water across the Reazuddin Bazar area of Chattogram city. Despite the waterlogging, people continued to travel through the flooded streets for their work
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Floodwater entered numerous shops inside Reazuddin Bazar, disrupting trading activities.
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Water accumulated on shop floors, creating the risk of extensive damage to goods. Instead of serving customers, many shopkeepers focused on protecting their merchandise from the floodwater.
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Despite the heavy rain and knee-deep water, some shoppers visited the market to purchase daily essentials.
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Shop employees using buckets and brooms to remove rainwater from inside their shops.
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During the rainfall, water accumulated on the roads to such an extent that motorcycles and rickshaws had to travel being partially submerged.
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Rainfall further intensified waterlogging in the low-lying areas of Chattogram city, disrupting normal public life.
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People waded through flooded streets, facing considerable hardship while travelling during the downpour.
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Despite using umbrellas and raincoats, pedestrians struggled to reach their destinations in the heavy rain, while many shopkeepers remained stranded inside their flood-affected premises.
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