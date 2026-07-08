Record rainfall in Chattogram floods shops, widespread disruption

Chattogram recorded 394 millimetres of rainfall during the past 24 hours. The district has not experienced this level of rainfall in July since 1983. The heavy rain caused waterlogging across several parts of Chattogram city, disrupting daily life. People travelling for essential purposes faced severe difficulties. In the Reazuddin Bazar area, floodwater entered shops, disrupting business activities and damaging merchandise.