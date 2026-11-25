On an autumn morning, a sense of serenity spreads across Dobagi Haor in South Surma, Sylhet. Red and white water lilies have bloomed in the haor, while birds of different species can be seen floating on the water. The gentle mist and soft light, together with the harmony of water, flowers and birds, create a magical atmosphere across the wetland. Although water levels begin to recede during the dry season, traces of aquatic life remain in the haor. Such a serene natural beauty was captured at Dobagi Haor in the morning. Anis Mahmud takes the photos