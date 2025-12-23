Bangladesh

Editors’ Council, NOAB jointly hold protest meeting, human chain

The Editors’ Council, the organisation of newspaper editors, and the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) jointly organised a protest meeting and human chain titled ‘Bangladesh under Mob Violence’ in Dhaka on Monday. Leaders of various political parties, professional bodies, business organisations, journalists’ organisations, and representatives of civil society from different walks of life came to express solidarity. After the protest meeting, a human chain was held on the road beside the Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka.

A one-minute silence was observed in memory of martyr Sharif Osman bin Hadi
AK Azad, president of NOAB, speaks at the protest meeting titled ‘Bangladesh under Mob Violence’ jointly organised by Editors’ Council and NOAB
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses the protest meeting
Mahfuz Anam, Editor of The Daily Star, addresses the event
Nurul Kabir, Editor of New Age addresses the event
Human chain is organised protesting the attacks and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, and the harassment of Nurul Kabir, Editor of New Age and President of the Editors’ Council
People from different strata professions join the human chain in solidarity
Mahbubur Rahman, president of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh, speaks at the protest event
