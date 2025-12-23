Editors’ Council, NOAB jointly hold protest meeting, human chain

The Editors’ Council, the organisation of newspaper editors, and the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) jointly organised a protest meeting and human chain titled ‘Bangladesh under Mob Violence’ in Dhaka on Monday. Leaders of various political parties, professional bodies, business organisations, journalists’ organisations, and representatives of civil society from different walks of life came to express solidarity. After the protest meeting, a human chain was held on the road beside the Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka.