TOP SHOTS (14 January 2026)

Honeybees collecting nectar from flowers blooming by the roadside. Barobaria, Gafargaon, Mymensingh, 14 January.Mostafizur Rahman
Due to heavy fruiting, a papaya tree is on the verge of leaning; a farmer is securing it with bamboo poles to protect the tree. Natun Para, Rangamati, 14 January.Supriyo Chakma
In the middle of a paddy field, a seedbed is prepared, from which a hill farmer is lifting rice seedlings. Lumbini, Rangamati, 14 January.Supriyo Chakma
Wooden furniture has been brought to the fair for sale on the occasion of the Urs festival. Shah Mostafa Road, Moulvibazar, 14 January.Akmol Hossain Nipu
After harvesting potatoes from the field, farmers are now busy planting brinjal seedlings on the same land. Fields of Arjanpur village, Shibganj, Bogura, 14 January.Soyel Rana
Traders cut cauliflower from the fields and loading them onto trucks for transporting them to various markets in Dhaka for sale. Baghmara, Shibganj, Bogura, 14 January.Soyel Rana
A farmer irrigates his land and creates defined boundaries in preparation for cultivating Boro rice. Srifoltola, Rupsha, Khulna, 14 January.Saddam Hossain
Amid the sound of tractors in cultivated fields, a flock of white egrets flying around, seemingly searching for insects emerging from freshly tilled soil. Nandanpur, Rupsha, Khulna, 14 January.Saddam Hossain
On a winter morning, labourers are engaged in filling a pond with sand. Daudkandi, Cumilla, 14 January.Abdur Rahman
On a cold winter morning, a famer is harvesting leafy vegetables from the field for sale. Uttar Kellaband, Rangpur, 14 January.Moinul Islam
On a winter morning, two classmates ride bicycles to school. Khatkhatia, Rangpur, 14 January.Moinul Islam
A colourful butterfly spreads its wings while sitting on a flower blooming by the roadside. Lalmatia, Dakshin Surma, Sylhet, 14 January.Anis Mahmud