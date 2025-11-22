TOP SHOTS (22 November 2025)

Bilimbi fruits are hanging in clusters from the tree. Dolupara, Bandarban, 22 November.Mong Hai Shing Marma
2 / 6
During this season, the demand for roses has risen due to various social events. A farmer is picking roses from his garden for sale. Pakshifanda, Rangpur, 22 November.Moinul Islam
3 / 6
As new textbooks are to be distributed at the beginning of the year, freshly printed books have been brought from Dhaka. Staff at the education office are storing the books. Kacharibazar, Rangpur, 22 November.Moinul Islam
4 / 6
Raktachandan fruit is adorning a tree beside a pond. The red fruits found inside the dried petals are firm and visually striking. Nuhash Palli, Gazipur. 22 November.Sadek Mridha
5 / 6
On a late autumn morning, a group of farmers is returning home with aman paddy harvested from the rural fields. Shajahanpur, Bogura, 22 November.Soyel Rana
6 / 6
The moment at sunset in the late afternoon. Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh, 22 November.Mostafizur Rahman