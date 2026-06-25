Top Shots (24 June 2026)

A sand-laden bulkhead vessel travels along the Manu River. Chandnighat, Moulvibazar, 24 June 2026.Akmol Hossain
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Traders have brought eggs from farms to a wholesale market by truck. Workers unload the eggs, which wholesalers and retailers will later sell at wholesale and retail prices. Shibganj, Sylhet, 24 June 2026.Anis Mahmud
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Organisers presented gifts to students who participated in the Stamford University–Prothom Alo seminar. Notre Dame College, Dhaka, 24 June 2026.Mir Hossen
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A bee sips on nectar from the flowers on an olive tree. Chapilapara, Sreepur, Gazipur, 24 June 2026.Sadek Mridha
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A vendor has brought various vegetables by boat through the Lakutia Canal from Baithakata in Banaripara upazila for sale. Retail traders purchase vegetables here and transport them to different parts of the city. Kashipur, Barishal, 24 June 2026.Saiyan
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Colourful flowers have bloomed beside a wetland. Bartopa, Sreepur, Gazipur, 24 June 2026.Sadek Mridha
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Three-wheeled vehicles frequently travel in the wrong direction at various points along the Dhaka–Chattogram Highway, often causing accidents. Daudkandi, Cumilla, 24 June 2026.Abdur Rahman Dhali
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A farmer harrows his field tying a banana trunk to his waist to prepare the land for sowing Aman paddy seeds. Tulatala, Kashipur, Barishal, 24 June 2026.Saiyan
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Two female labourers ventures out in search of work despite the rain. Shahjalal Uposhahar, Sylhet, 24 June 2026.Anis Mahmud
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Rain has continued since morning. Despite the weather, a girl walks to school carrying an umbrella. Shibganj, Sylhet, 24 June 2026.Anis Mahmud