Bangladesh

In frames

Kangchenjunga’s white peaks in the morning light

As dawn breaks, the Himalayan peak of Kangchenjunga emerges on the horizon. Sometimes bathed in a golden glow and sometimes appearing as a white mountain through gaps in the clouds and mist, the mesmerising view draws visitors to Tetulia in Panchagarh from different parts of the country. Kangchenjunga is visible in favourable weather conditions from October to mid-November. Photographs taken from various locations in Tetulia capture the mountain’s beauty and moments from everyday life.

Moinul Islam
Panchagarh, Tetulia
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Peak of Kangchenjunga’s glistens in the gentle light of dawn.
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Kangchenjunga appears through light mist and greenery.
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With Kangchenjunga in the background, workers collect pebbles from the Mahananda River in Tetulia upazila of Panchagarh.
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Workers pluck tea leaves from a tea garden near Kangchenjunga in the morning.
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The whiteness of Kangchenjunga blends with the white blooms of kash flowers (catkins).
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Visitors gather on the banks of the Mahananda River to admire Kangchenjunga.
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The peak of Kangchenjunga’s sometimes glows golden.
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Kangchenjunga stands tall against the horizon.
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