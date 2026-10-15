In frames

Kangchenjunga’s white peaks in the morning light

As dawn breaks, the Himalayan peak of Kangchenjunga emerges on the horizon. Sometimes bathed in a golden glow and sometimes appearing as a white mountain through gaps in the clouds and mist, the mesmerising view draws visitors to Tetulia in Panchagarh from different parts of the country. Kangchenjunga is visible in favourable weather conditions from October to mid-November. Photographs taken from various locations in Tetulia capture the mountain’s beauty and moments from everyday life.