TOP SHOTS (7 April 2026)

Demand for watermelon has increased this summer. Workers unload watermelons transported by river from the southern regions at the wholesale market. Badamtali Ghat, Sadarghat, Dhaka, 7 April.Dipu Malakar
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A farmer carries bananas harvested from his garden. Paranpur, Faridpur, 7 April.Alimuzzaman
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Mynahs search for food beside a farmer’s paddy field near the river. Mawna, Sreepur, Gazipur, 7 April.Sadek Mridha
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A trawler moves across the waters of the Bhairab River. Chandanimahal, Dighalia, Khulna, 7 April.Saddam Hossain
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Workers carry out intensive repairs on trawlers ahead of the monsoon season. Senhati, Dighalia, Khulna, 7 April.Saddam Hossain
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Aman checks his blood sugar and blood pressure during a morning walk. Surovi Udyan, Rangpur, 7 April.Moinul Islam
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A woman prepares bricks under the scorching sun. Alongside men, she earns 400 taka for producing 1,000 bricks. Kanaipur, Faridpur, 7 April.Alimuzzaman
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Beautiful 'nil komol' (blue water lilies) bloom in a pond. Begum Rokeya Memorial Centre, Rangpur, 7 April.Moinul Islam
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A man takes care of a litchi tree replete with blossoms beside his home. Daudkandi, Cumilla, 7 April.Abdur Rahman Dhali
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A child dressed as a bride participates in a colourful procession organised by the District Council to mark Biju, Boisuk, Pata, and the Bengali New Year. District Council premises, Khagrachhari, 7 April.Joyanti Dewan
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Mosquitos have recently increased in the capital. A person sleeping under mosquito nets. Shyambazar Ghat, Dhaka, 7 April.Dipu Malakar