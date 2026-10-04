Radda Health Centre: Repairs underway, services also continue

Repair work is now underway at the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur, Dhaka, following an attack, vandalism and looting at the facility. The centre’s regular services remain suspended. Staffs are providing children with vaccinations and health services under a tin shade outside the main building, with chairs and tables arranged there. The centre is operating on a limited scale under temporary arrangements. The photographs were taken yesterday, Saturday.