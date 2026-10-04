Bangladesh

Radda Health Centre: Repairs underway, services also continue

Repair work is now underway at the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur, Dhaka, following an attack, vandalism and looting at the facility. The centre’s regular services remain suspended. Staffs are providing children with vaccinations and health services under a tin shade outside the main building, with chairs and tables arranged there. The centre is operating on a limited scale under temporary arrangements. The photographs were taken yesterday, Saturday.

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Radda health workers providing services to mothers and children.
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Health services being provided with chairs and tables arranged under a tin shade.
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A health worker vaccinating a child.
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Repair work underway at the building damaged in the attack and vandalism.
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The demolished wall getting repaired.
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Service recipients wait in front of the centre where repair work is undergoing.
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Parents brought their children to receive healthcare.
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Repair work at the health centre damaged in the attack and vandalism is progressing in full swing.
Tanvir Ahammed
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