Bangladesh

Salted Hilsa from the sea

Salted hilsa, or hilsa preserved with salt, is in high demand in Bangladesh. Every year, when the season arrives, the salted hilsa processing wholesalers become busy. Each wholesaler employs 10 to 15 workers. After collecting relatively small and soft hilsa, they wash, cut and preserve the fish with salt. After 15 to 20 days, the fish are sent to different parts of the country. Depending on size, 80 salted hilsa are sold for Tk 6,000 to Tk 10,000. The photos were taken last Tuesday at the Fisheryghat Old Fish Market in Chattogram city and the Rani Rashmoni Ghat area in Kattali.

Sowrav Das
Chattogram
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Hilsa are cut with a large boti, a traditional curved chopping knife.
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A woman worker arranges piles of salt-coated hilsa.
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Workers cut and clean hilsa.
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Salt-coated hilsa are arranged in piles.
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Salt is being rubbed onto the hilsa.
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A worker is busy removing the fish scales.
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A worker cuts the fish while another removes the scales.
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Salted hilsa are being arranged in layers.
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Salt-coated hilsa are neatly arranged in circular piles.
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Salted hilsa arranged in several layers.
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Salt is added again after the hilsa are arranged in a circular pile.
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