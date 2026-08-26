Salted Hilsa from the sea

Salted hilsa, or hilsa preserved with salt, is in high demand in Bangladesh. Every year, when the season arrives, the salted hilsa processing wholesalers become busy. Each wholesaler employs 10 to 15 workers. After collecting relatively small and soft hilsa, they wash, cut and preserve the fish with salt. After 15 to 20 days, the fish are sent to different parts of the country. Depending on size, 80 salted hilsa are sold for Tk 6,000 to Tk 10,000. The photos were taken last Tuesday at the Fisheryghat Old Fish Market in Chattogram city and the Rani Rashmoni Ghat area in Kattali.