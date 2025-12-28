Bangladesh

TOP SHOTS (28 December 2025)

A man is walking outdoor with his children in a foggy morning. Nurnagar, Khulna, 28 December.
Saddam Hossain
Despite the morning has passed, the cold persists. Two people warm themselves by lighting a fire. Choto Boyra, Khulna, 28 December.
Saddam Hossain
An elderly man sits on the veranda of his house, and weaves a bamboo basket. The photo is taken at Bandarban, 28 December.
Mong Sing Hai Marma
A fisherman returns home after catching fish from the Sangu River in a small wooden boat. Sangu River, Bandarban, 28 December.
Mong Sing Hai Marma
Dense fog and severe cold have prevailed across the country for several days. People light fires to keep warm. Bandarban, 28 December.
Mong Sing Hai Marma
After a van full of bricks, collapsed in an accident on the Rajbari–Kushtia regional highway, local people come forward to assist. Pangsha, Rajbari, 28 December.
M Rashedul Haque
Calliandra flowers in full bloom. Char Kalibari, Mymensingh, 28 December.
Mostafizur Rahman
Crowds of students and guardians gather before the start of the first day of the A-Unit admission test for first-year undergraduate (honours) students for the 2025–2026 academic session at Jahangirnagar University. JU Gate, Savar, Dhaka, 28 December.
Prothom Alo
On a winter morning, a woman goes out with her son amid dense fog. Boyra Kashinathpur, Pabna, 28 December.
Hasan Mahmud
