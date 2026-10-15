TOP SHOTS (15 October 2026)

Preparing for winter, Aleya Begum sews old clothes to make a Kantha. Dekrir Char, Faridpur, 15 Oct 2026.Alimuzzaman
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Suraf Sheikh patiently repairs the torn parts of his fishing net for the next catch. Char Tepura, Faridpur, 15 Oct 2026.Alimuzzaman
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Water hyacinth flowers bloom quietly in a roadside water body. Raiganj, Sirajganj, 15 Oct 2026.Shajedul Alam
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A yellow bird sits on the highest branch of a mango tree. Bhandar Paika, Bogura, 15 Oct 2026.Soyel Rana
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Searching for fish, a white egret keeps a watchful eye on the water. Uluchhara, Rangamati, 15 Oct 2026.Supriyo Chakma
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A fisherman heads out on an engine-run wooden boat to retrieve the nets cast overnight. Kandebchhara, Rangamati, 15 Oct 2026.Supriyo Chakma
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Despite poverty at home, the daily struggle of Lima and Sharmin never stops. On International Day of Rural Women, they look after their families while teaching children, dreaming of changing society. Tetuliapar, Bhola, 15 Oct 2026.Neyamatullah
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Stepping into the Padma River, a fisherman wades through the water to catch fish. Kuthipara, Godagari, Rajshahi, 15 Oct 2026.Shafiqul Islam
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On Global Handwashing Day, more than a thousand students from Hasan Ali Government High School and Matripith Government Girls' High School wash their hands together. School premises, Chandpur, 15 Oct 2026.Prothom Alo
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Following the fire, a notice is posted announcing the closure of the pharmaceutical factory in Cherag Ali, Tongi, Gazipur. Tongi, Gazipur, 15 Oct 2026.Masud Rana