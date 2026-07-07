AI in some places, hand signals in others

Authorities have installed artificial intelligence (AI) cameras at several intersections across the capital. These intersections now use automated traffic management systems. The AI cameras identify traffic law violators and enable the authorities to take enforcement action against them. However, traffic police still regulate vehicle movement manually with hand signals on many roads in Dhaka. In some areas, shortcomings in traffic management also remain evident. The following photo captions tells it all.