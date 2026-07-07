Bangladesh

AI in some places, hand signals in others

Authorities have installed artificial intelligence (AI) cameras at several intersections across the capital. These intersections now use automated traffic management systems. The AI cameras identify traffic law violators and enable the authorities to take enforcement action against them. However, traffic police still regulate vehicle movement manually with hand signals on many roads in Dhaka. In some areas, shortcomings in traffic management also remain evident. The following photo captions tells it all.

Mir Hossen
Dhaka
1 / 7
The traffic signal is green, yet the traffic police still has to direct vehicles at the Matsya Bhaban road.
2 / 7
A battery-powered rickshaw is travelling on the wrong side of the road near the High Court
3 / 7
A traffic policeman directs vehicles at the Banglamotor road.
4 / 7
The traffic signal is not functioning at the Banglamotor road.
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A traffic policeman helps pedestrians cross safely at the zebra crossing in the Karwan Bazar area.
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Authorities are installing sensors on AI cameras at the Bijoy Sarani road to detect waterlogging during rainfall and ensure a rapid response.
7 / 7
The pedestrian signal is red, but people are crossing the road in violation of the signal in the Kadam Foara area.
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