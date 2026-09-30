Photo story

Pair of chickens costs up to Tk 10,000 at this market

A bird market takes place every Monday and Thursday at Dewanhat intersection in Chattogram city. Temporary stalls are set up beside the road and in nearby areas for a few hours from the afternoon. The market offers different breeds of pigeons, ornamental birds, domestic and foreign birds, ducks and chicken, as well as a range of bird-rearing equipment.

A large section of the market is dedicated to the sale of different breeds of roosters and chickens. Various breeds, including Heja, Bahma, Hawaii, Japanese Bantam and Modern Game, are available here. Alongside keeping them at home, many people buy these roosters for cockfighting competitions. Depending on the breed, each rooster costs between Tk 1,000 and Tk 10,000. The photographs were taken on 28 September.