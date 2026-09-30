Bangladesh

Photo story

Pair of chickens costs up to Tk 10,000 at this market

A bird market takes place every Monday and Thursday at Dewanhat intersection in Chattogram city. Temporary stalls are set up beside the road and in nearby areas for a few hours from the afternoon. The market offers different breeds of pigeons, ornamental birds, domestic and foreign birds, ducks and chicken, as well as a range of bird-rearing equipment.

A large section of the market is dedicated to the sale of different breeds of roosters and chickens. Various breeds, including Heja, Bahma, Hawaii, Japanese Bantam and Modern Game, are available here. Alongside keeping them at home, many people buy these roosters for cockfighting competitions. Depending on the breed, each rooster costs between Tk 1,000 and Tk 10,000. The photographs were taken on 28 September.

Sowrav Das
Chattogram
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Two roosters facing each other
Sowrav Das
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Two local gamecocks ready for a contest. The pair costs Tk 4,000.
Sowrav Das
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A rooster attracting attention with its red comb and colourful feathers
Sowrav Das
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A buyer examines a rooster’s physical build and characteristics
Sowrav Das
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Heja chickens from the hill regions. A pair of these chickens sells for Tk 7,000
Sowrav Das
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A Heja chicken with reddish-golden feathers
Sowrav Das
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A buyer examines a chicken before purchasing it
Sowrav Das
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Modern game roosters kept for sale. A pair costs Tk 4,000–6,000
Sowrav Das
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Hawaii and Japanese Bantam roosters kept side by side at the market. A pair of these chickens costs Tk 5,000–7,000.
Sowrav Das
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Chicks are also sold at Dewanhat market
Sowrav Das
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