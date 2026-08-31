The fragrance of ripe Palm in Bhadra

As the month of Bhadra arrives, ripe Palm appears in markets. This familiar fruit of rural Bengal is not only a seasonal delicacy but is also closely associated with Bengali cuisine and culture. Ripe Palm is used to prepare various dishes, including tal pitha, tal bora and payesh.

The juice and fibre of the fruit are also used for various purposes. In the past, people would collect Palm around their homes towards the end of the monsoon and prepare a variety of dishes. Much of this tradition still survives.