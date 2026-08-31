Bangladesh

The fragrance of ripe Palm in Bhadra

As the month of Bhadra arrives, ripe Palm appears in markets. This familiar fruit of rural Bengal is not only a seasonal delicacy but is also closely associated with Bengali cuisine and culture. Ripe Palm is used to prepare various dishes, including tal pitha, tal bora and payesh.

The juice and fibre of the fruit are also used for various purposes. In the past, people would collect Palm around their homes towards the end of the monsoon and prepare a variety of dishes. Much of this tradition still survives.

Anis Mahmud
Sylhet
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A vendor sits with hundreds of ripe Palm neatly arranged for sale.
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Ripe Palm arranged according to size.
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Alongside ripe Palm fruits, semi-ripe ones are also available.
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Workers arrange Palm fruits in front of a shop.
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The Palms are arranged according to their quality and size.
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The ripe Palm is clearly visible from a distance.
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A man selects ripe Palm fruits according to his preference with the help of a shopkeeper.
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A ripe Palm chosen by a customer.
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A man brings a ripe Palm fruit close to his nose to smell its fragrance.
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Money after selling fruits in the hands of a vendor.
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