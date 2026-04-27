TOP SHOTS (27 April 2026)

A little boy stands with his umbrella in the rain. Shibganj, Sylhet, 27 April.Anis Mahmud
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A few amloki hang from the branches of a leafless tree. Kandeb Chhara, Rangamati, 27 April.Supriyo Chakma
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Demand for lemons increases during the summer. Many people purchase lemons to prepare refreshing drinks, while buyers engage in trading at the wholesale market in the morning. Subhanighat, Sylhet, 27 April.Anis Mahmud
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A woman collects snake gourds from her field. Kandeb Chhara, Rangamati, 27 April.Supriyo Chakma
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Low-income individuals gather from early morning in front of a dealer’s shop to collect five kilograms of rice at Tk 30 per kilogram and five kilograms of flour at Tk 24 per kilogram. Dignagar, Faridpur, 27 April.Alimuzzaman
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A flock of shalik ( a variety of mynah) descends on harvested paddy bundles in search of food. Dumuria, Khulna, 27 April.Saddam Hossain
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Water hyacinth blooms in a pond. Baniajuri, Ghior, Manikganj, 27 April.Abdul Momin
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A child accompanies her grandmother to purchase rice and flour at subsidised rates under the Open Market Sale (OMS) programme. As the wait continues, the child passes time by writing on the ground. Poschim Khasbag, Rangpur, 27 April.Moinul Islam