Bangladesh

TOP SHOTS (28 August 2026)

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Goods are being unloaded from two trucks that met with an accident in the Shantinagar area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway. Shantinagar area, Sarail upazila, 28 August 2026.
Badur Uddin
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Saline water has entered agricultural land in the Chakla area of Asashuni upazila, Satkhira, damaging paddy saplings. Telikhali beel, Chakla village, 27 August 2026.
Imtiaz Uddin
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Performance of the play "Padma Nadir Majhi," adapted from Manik Bandopadhyay's timeless novel, organized by the Theater and Media Studies Department at Tejgaon College. 27 August, 7:00 PM, Tejgaon College.
Prothom Alo
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Teasel gourd (kakrol) flowers have bloomed on a vine in a courtyard. Baishgaon area, Manoharganj upazila, Cumilla, 28 August 2026.
Abdur Rahman
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They are heading toward their destination by boat, carrying hay along a route through the Chalan Beel. Udhunia, Ullapara, Sirajganj, 28 August 2026.
Sajedul Alam
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Farmers cut jute from a field by the riverside and take it to be retted. Rajoir, Saturia, Manikganj, 28 August 2026.
Abdul Momin
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Seven expatriate workers from Atrai upazila in Naogaon died in a factory fire in Saudi Arabia. Their janaza (funeral prayer) was held together. Molla Azad Memorial Government College ground, Atrai upazila, 28 August 2026.
Prothom Alo
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Farmers now cultivate bottle gourds year-round. Fresh gourds have been harvested. Mominpur, Rangpur, 28 August 2026.
Moinul Islam
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Intense sun and scorching heat, yet work in the fields must go on for the sake of livelihood. Shahbazpur, Rangpur, 28 August 2026.
Moinul Islam
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Fishermen's boats are lined up on the riverbank, waiting to set off into the Sundarbans. Shakbaria riverbank adjacent to the Sundarbans, Koyra upazila, 28 August 2026.
Imtiaz Uddin
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Two women dry wet jute fiber on both sides of a rural paved road beside their house. Sholakundu area, Kanaipur Union, Sadar Upazila, Faridpur, 27 August 2026.
Alimuzzaman
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