TOP SHOTS (16 July 2026)

Flowers seen through the leaves of a tree. Rubber plantation, Rangamati, 16 July 2026Supriyo Chakma
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A vendor sells chicks for Tk 30 each while walking along a village road. Jafarpara, Pirganj, Rangpur, 16 July 2026Moinul Islam
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A one-legged myna sits on a bridge. Rangamati, 16 July 2026Supriyo Chakma
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A farmer sells kakrol (spiny gourds) freshly harvested from his field to a wholesaler. Ranipukur, Mithapukur, Rangpur, 16 July 2026Moinul Islam
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Two fishermen repair their fishing net in preparation for fishing in the Bangali River. Binodpur village, Sherpur, Bogura, 16 July 2026Soyel Rana
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Blooming Sondhamaloti adorn the surrounding area. Notun-Boshoti, Manikganj, 16 July 2026Abdul Momin
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A farmer carries rice seedlings lifted from a seedbed to a distant field for transplantation. Khalashpir, Pirganj, Rangpur, 16 July 2026Moinul Islam
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Officials and employees of government and private organisations, along with representatives of various political parties, lay wreaths at the Satmatha Memorial to mark July Martyrs' Day. Satmatha, Bogura, 16 July 2026Soyel Rana
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Continuous rainfall has created potholes on the road, causing severe traffic congestion on the Dhaka–Chattogram Highway. Gauripur, Daudkandi, Cumilla, 16 July 2026Abdur Rahman Dhali
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A hibiscus blooms in a garden courtyard. CCDB, Sreepur, Gazipur, 16 July 2026Sadek Mridha