In photos

Patenga Sea Beach in the morning

Patenga Sea Beach in Chattogram is relatively quiet in the fresh morning air. While the beach usually draws crowds of visitors at other times, only a handful of people were present in the morning. The chairs arranged for visitors also remained empty.

At this time, fishermen were heading towards the sea with drag nets to catch fish. Some people were strolling along the beach, while others were taking photographs with the waves to capture the beauty of the morning. Amid the sea waves and tranquil surroundings, Patenga Sea Beach appeared in a different light.