In pictures

Story of the green bee-eater

Amidst green paddy fields and the open expanses of haors, the green bee-eater often blends into its lush surroundings. This resident bird is commonly found across the villages, fields, haors and wetlands of Bangladesh. At this time of year, it is particularly visible around paddy fields. The bird catches small insects in the surrounding fields and then perches on branches or electric wires. Sometimes it is seen alone, and at other times it hunts and flies about in flocks. The bird is notably attractive.

Its English name is the green bee-eater and its scientific name is Merops orientalis. While foraging for insects, these birds often fly around together in groups. The photographs were taken in the Nowagaon area of Sylhet Sadar.