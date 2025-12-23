Prothom Alo attacked: Faces of the attackers clearly visible in photographs

On the night of Thursday, 18 December 2025, the country’s leading news organisation, Prothom Alo, fell victim to a planned and organised miscreant attack. That night, attackers carried out vandalism and looting at Prothom Alo’s office in Karwan Bazar in the capital and set the premises on fire. As the Prothom Alo office burned fiercely, the attackers were seen celebrating in front of the building. The rampage continued from approximately 11:45 pm until 1:30 am. The faces of the attackers are clearly visible in the photographs. Law enforcement agencies are attempting to identify them. The photographs were taken by Prothom Alo’s photojournalists.