Bangladesh

Prothom Alo attacked: Faces of the attackers clearly visible in photographs

On the night of Thursday, 18 December 2025, the country’s leading news organisation, Prothom Alo, fell victim to a planned and organised miscreant attack. That night, attackers carried out vandalism and looting at Prothom Alo’s office in Karwan Bazar in the capital and set the premises on fire. As the Prothom Alo office burned fiercely, the attackers were seen celebrating in front of the building. The rampage continued from approximately 11:45 pm until 1:30 am. The faces of the attackers are clearly visible in the photographs. Law enforcement agencies are attempting to identify them. The photographs were taken by Prothom Alo’s photojournalists.

Following the miscreant attack, vandalism and looting on the second and third floors of the Prothom Alo building.
One of the attackers involved in the assault celebrates while holding an axe.
The attackers forming a mob and beginning to smash the shutters of the Prothom Alo office.
Another group engaged in looting, calling out to others to come up to second floor of the building.
The attackers gathering valuable files, documents, furniture, electronic equipment and CCTV cameras from the building and setting them on fire.
Looting and vandalism carried out in repeated phases.
A group participating in the acts of vandalism.
Attackers throwing valuable files into the fire.
Files and furniture burning, vandalism and looting on the second floor, while a crowd gathers below celebrating.
