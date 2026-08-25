In pictures

In Rohingya camps, life goes on after 9 years of displacement

The Rohingya refugee crisis is one of the world’s most protracted humanitarian emergencies, rooted in decades of persecution and statelessness that forced hundreds of thousands to flee Myanmar and seek safety in Bangladesh.

Nine years of displacement in Cox’s Bazar are seen in children growing up in the camps, learning, playing football, and families rebuilding after hardship.

Over 1.2 million Rohingya live in Bangladesh. Most came in 2017, some have even been displaced for decades. A surge in violence saw 150,000 new arrivals seek safety from persecution in Myanmar in recent years. Communities are trying to give the camps a semblance of home, but the hope of return always remains.

Despite challenges, life continues. Volunteers support their communities, children play, and young people study and dream of a better future.

Opportunities are limited and funding is shrinking, but resilience remains strong.

Even in displacement, people continue to live, learn, and hold on to hope for a safe return home.