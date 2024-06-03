TOP SHOTS (3 June 2024)

While scanning the area for food, a pair of red-whiskered bulbul perches on a high-voltage power distribution line. Photo taken from Bhaledi Adam area in Rangamati on 3 June.Supriyo Chakma
A white crane stretches its wings wide while taking a flight above the Kaptai Lake. Photo taken from Katachhari village in Rangamati on 3 June.Supriyo Chakma
To protect himself from the blazing sun a rickshaw puller tied a tiny colourful umbrella over his head. Yet, he’s sweating profusely to paddle the rickshaw. Photo taken from Dakbangla intersection in Khulna on 3 June.Saddam Hossain
A Palestinian man rides a bicycle past damaged buildings after an overnight Israeli strike in al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip on 3 June, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group.AFP
A boy cleans up after working in an aluminum cookware manufacturing factory in Al-Bab, on the outskirts of Aleppo, on 2 June, 2024.AFP
The pack rides during the second stage of the 76th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 142km between Gannat and Col de la Loge, near La Chamba, central France, in Châteldon on 3 June, 2024.AFP