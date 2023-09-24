TOP SHOTS (24 September 2023)

Children are having fun in the downpour on the Khulna-Jashore highway. Accidents can happen anytime on this busy road. The picture was taken from Badamtala in Khulna on 24 September.Photo: Saddam Hossain
A man with an umbrella is taking cattle to the field. The picture was taken from Baishtila in Sylhet on 24 September.Photo: Anis Mahmud
A man is returning home with fishing traps from the market. Fish will be caught with these traps in the haor. The picture was taken from Qadipur of Qauadigi haor area in Moulvibazaron 23 September.Prothom Alo
Children are playing with scrap tyres near their houses. The picture was taken from Goldangi area of North Channel in Faridpur on 23 September.Photo: Alimuzzaman