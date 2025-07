9 / 10

The Pabna-Pakshi river port road repair project, costing Tk 8.9 million, was scheduled for completion between 15 May and 4 June 2025. However, the work was not finished within time, and without any official extension, a rushed patch-up was done just before the fiscal year closed in June 2025 to facilitate bill collection. As a result, potholes have reappeared in several spots within weeks. The picture was taken from Kashipur-BSCIC area of Pabna-Pakshi regional road, Pabna on 12 July. Hasan Mahmud