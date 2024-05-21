TOP SHOTS (21 May 2024)

After producing gur (molasses) from sugarcane juice at home, the farmer transports it to market for sales in earthen pitchers. Photo taken from Bhikanpur area in Mithapukur of Ranfglpur on 21 May.Moinul Islam
Ignoring the drizzles, the hawker gets out on the street looking for customers. Photo taken from Darshana area in Rangpur on 21 May.Moinul Islam
The plant gets revived with bright red flowers every year in May and that’s why the flower is called mayflower. Photo taken from Dilalpur area in Pabna on 21 May.Hasan Mahmud
Lychee produced in Pabna’s Ishwardi has started arriving in the market. A group of workers sort the lychee in bundles sitting right under the tree. Photo taken from Silimpur area in Ishwardi of Pabna on 21 May.Hasan Mahmud
Australian actress, producer Cate Blanchett arrives for the screening of the film 'The Apprentice' donning a dress representing the flag of Palestine at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on 20 May, 2024.AFP