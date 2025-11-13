Photo

Morning in Dhaka in pictures: Beefed up security, political parties on stroll

The International Crimes Tribunal is set to announce the date of verdict in a case filed on the allegations of crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising today, Thursday. The accused include ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who is an approver in the case. The Awami League, whose activities have been banned, has called an online ‘lockdown’ programme for today, Thursday.

At least 17 buses have been set on fire across the country in the past three days centering the Awami League’s online-announced ‘lockdown’ programme. Sixteen of the incidents occurred in Dhaka and its surrounding areas, including Savar and Gazipur. One person was killed in a bus fire in Fulbaria, Mymensingh. Crude bombs have also exploded in several places, with at least 22 blasts reported in Dhaka over the past three days.

Security has been tightened at the entry points and central locations across the capital ahead of the verdict date announcement and the Awami League’s ‘lockdown’ programme. Various political parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, have taken position. Photos show the situation in Dhaka this morning.

Tight security has been enforced at the entry point of Dhaka in the Gabtoli area today, shortly after 6:00 am.
Sazid Hossain
BNP leaders and activists brought out a procession carrying sticks in Shyamoli today around 7:00 am.
Sazid Hossain
Tight security at Kalyanpur bus terminal. Around 7:00 am.
Sazid Hossain
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on high alert in the High Court area today at around 7:30 am.
Suvra Kanti Das
Armoured vehicles of law enforcement in front of the Awami League office on Bangabandhu Avenue today shortly before 8:00 am.
Suvra Kanti Das
Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami took position on Mazar Road, Mirpur, Dhaka on 13 November 2025
Sazid Hossain
Leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami also took position at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque
Suvra Kanti Das
Police conducted a search in Shahbagh today after 8:00 am
Suvra Kanti Das
