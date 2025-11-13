Morning in Dhaka in pictures: Beefed up security, political parties on stroll

The International Crimes Tribunal is set to announce the date of verdict in a case filed on the allegations of crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising today, Thursday. The accused include ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who is an approver in the case. The Awami League, whose activities have been banned, has called an online ‘lockdown’ programme for today, Thursday.

At least 17 buses have been set on fire across the country in the past three days centering the Awami League’s online-announced ‘lockdown’ programme. Sixteen of the incidents occurred in Dhaka and its surrounding areas, including Savar and Gazipur. One person was killed in a bus fire in Fulbaria, Mymensingh. Crude bombs have also exploded in several places, with at least 22 blasts reported in Dhaka over the past three days.

Security has been tightened at the entry points and central locations across the capital ahead of the verdict date announcement and the Awami League’s ‘lockdown’ programme. Various political parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, have taken position. Photos show the situation in Dhaka this morning.