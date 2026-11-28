The waters of Kaptai Lake look stunning in the golden morning sunlight. Balukhali, Rangamati, 28 NovemberSupriya Chakma
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Morning light sparkles on dewdrops resting on the leaves of a Kunjalata plant. Bilaichhari Para, Rangamati, 28 November
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A jungle babbler peeks through the branches of a lychee tree. Maguratair, Sherpur, Bogura, 28 NovemberSohel Rana
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Men and women return home after collecting fodder for their livestock from the fields. Maguratair, Sherpur, Bogura, 28 NovemberSohel Rana
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A woman heads home carrying a bunch of bananas bought for Tk 3. Atra, Khulna, 28 NovemberSaddam Hossain
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A fair has sprung up on the occasion of the annual religious gathering at a village madrasa. Children are engrossed in games at the fair. Dhangara Madhyapara, Raiganj, Sirajganj, 28 November: Sajedul Alam
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A butterfly rests on a cucumber flower. Barkota, Daudkandi, Cumilla, 28 NovemberAbdur Rahman Dhali
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A farmer carries freshly harvested paddy home from the field for threshing. Bennabaid, Sreepur, Gazipur, 28 NovemberSadik Mridha
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A bird searches for food among the branches of a tree. Atra, Phultala, Khulna, 28 NovemberSaddam Hossain
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A squirrel scampers along the wall of a house. Keowa, Sreepur, Gazipur, 28 NovemberSadik Mridha