TOP SHOTS (22 December 2024)

Fluffy white clouds float in the azure sky while a man walks towards his field of Jhum farming on a hill slope. Photo snapped on Lumbini Hill in Rangamati on 22 December 2024.Supriyo Chakma
A man goes for fishing carrying locally-made traditional fishing contraption (Darki) on his shoulder. Photo snapped in Ranir Para area in Gabtoli of Bogura on 22 December 2024.Soyel Rana
A man rows his way through a canal to go for fishing in a lake. Photo snapped at Patla area in Terokhada of Khulna on 22 December 2024.Saddam Hossain
A child looks intently at the canyman spawning cotton candy. The child came to buy the candy as the man was passing through the road calling out to customers. Photo snapped in Uttar Kellaband area in Rangpur on 22 December 2024.Moinul Islam
Before sowing Boro paddy seedlings, a farmer sprinkles fertilizer on his field to spike the fertility of the soil. Photo snapped in Lakutia area in Kashipur of Barishal on 22 December 2024.Saiyan
A child enjoys playing with a top on a sunny winter morning. The boy looks at the top as it spins on the palm of his hand. Photo snapped in Uttam Baniyapara area in Rangpur on 22 December 2024.Moinul Islam