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Tourists flock to Kaptai during Durga Puja holidays

Tourist numbers have increased at various destinations in Rangamati during the Durga Puja holidays. The green tin-roofed cottages of Rangadwip Resort, the red tin-roofed cottages of Furmon Resort and Wellwood Resort, all by the lake, are buzzing with visitors. Tourists are exploring the lake on houseboats and motorised boats, stopping along the way at Subalong Waterfall, where many are enjoying the streams cascading down rocky slopes. The tourist suspension bridge and Deer Park are also drawing large crowds. At Deer Park, visitors are enjoying strolls and fresh pineapples, adding to the holiday experience. The lake and its surrounding attractions are alive with the festive holiday spirit.

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Small resorts nestled amid lush green hills overlooking Kaptai Lake offer visitors a chance to unwind in scenic natural surroundings and spend peaceful nights away from the bustle of everyday life
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Tourists explore the vast blue waters of the lake by boat, enjoying the tranquil water and the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape.
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Tourists throng the suspension bridge over Kaptai Lake during the Durga Puja holidays.
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Tourists splash about in the cool waters of a hill stream, enjoying a refreshing escape.
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Tourists take a boat ride across clear waters along the foothills of lush green mountains, enjoying the dense forests and peaceful surroundings.
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A young man appears to surf down a rocky slope, sending ripples through the flowing stream, while a group of visitors watches in amazement from a boat.
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A two-storey houseboat glides across the vast waters of Kaptai Lake. Tourists relax on its roof and decks, taking in the natural surroundings. The journey across the lake, with mist-covered hills in the distance, is one of its major attractions.
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A group of women tourists take photographs on their mobile phones against the backdrop of green hills and lake waters. They capture memories of their Kaptai trip during the Durga Puja holidays.
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Furomon Resort stands on the lakeshore amid green hills, with red tin-roofed cottages and a wooden walkway extending over the water. Boats gliding across the calm lake and the tranquil natural surroundings make it a favourite destination for travellers.
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Tourists chat and enjoy each other's company aboard colourful wooden boats as they glide across the lake. The soft afternoon light adds to the charm of their excursion.
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A tourist boat sails past a lush green island rising from the vast lake, with a range of blue hills stretching across the horizon.
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