Tourists flock to Kaptai during Durga Puja holidays

Tourist numbers have increased at various destinations in Rangamati during the Durga Puja holidays. The green tin-roofed cottages of Rangadwip Resort, the red tin-roofed cottages of Furmon Resort and Wellwood Resort, all by the lake, are buzzing with visitors. Tourists are exploring the lake on houseboats and motorised boats, stopping along the way at Subalong Waterfall, where many are enjoying the streams cascading down rocky slopes. The tourist suspension bridge and Deer Park are also drawing large crowds. At Deer Park, visitors are enjoying strolls and fresh pineapples, adding to the holiday experience. The lake and its surrounding attractions are alive with the festive holiday spirit.