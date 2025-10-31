Photo

In pictures: Art crafted out of bamboo

Artisans from Laimi Para and Faruk Para villages in Bandarban are crafting elegant artworks out of bamboo. In their skilled hands, bamboo takes the shape of tea cups, coffee mugs, mobile phone stands, trays, pen holders, flower vases, water bottles, and various decorative household items. Each piece reflects the creativity and artistic vision of the local craftsmen. The finished products are supplied at wholesale prices to local markets and shops in tourist spots. Here is a photo story on this work of art in photos taken by Mong Hai Shing Marma.

Bamboo stalks are carefully selected and collected from the groves. These same stalks will later
Mong Hai Shing Marma
Bamboo stalks are being cut to specific sizes for making the items.
Mong Hai Shing Marma
A craftsman is busy removing the outer layer of the bamboo stalk.
Mong Hai Shing Marma
An artisan is crafting a mug out of the bamboo stalk.
Mong Hai Shing Marma
Measurements are being taken before drilling holes in the bamboo stalk.
Mong Hai Shing Marma
A craftsman is polishing a bamboo-made bottle using a machine.
Mong Hai Shing Marma
After sanding and smoothing, the finished tea cups are stored in a basket.
Mong Hai Shing Marma
Bamboo-made tea cups and coffee mugs of different sizes arranged in rows.
Mong Hai Shing Marma
The finished products are displayed in neat piles for sale.
Mong Hai Shing Marma
