In pictures: Art crafted out of bamboo

Artisans from Laimi Para and Faruk Para villages in Bandarban are crafting elegant artworks out of bamboo. In their skilled hands, bamboo takes the shape of tea cups, coffee mugs, mobile phone stands, trays, pen holders, flower vases, water bottles, and various decorative household items. Each piece reflects the creativity and artistic vision of the local craftsmen. The finished products are supplied at wholesale prices to local markets and shops in tourist spots. Here is a photo story on this work of art in photos taken by Mong Hai Shing Marma.