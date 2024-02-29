TOP SHOTS (29 February 2024)

Farmers collect potatoes from the field. Photo taken from Tilakpara area in Mithapukur, Rangpur on 29 February.Moinul Islam
2 / 5
Asif and Touhid are brothers. Before sowing seeds, they plough the cropland using a ladder. Photo taken from Teghari village field in Bogura’s Shibganj on 29 February.Soyel Rana
3 / 5
A pigeon takes flight against an orange sun at twilight. Photo taken from Noyabati area in Khulna on 28 February.Saddam Hossain
4 / 5
An artisan makes an idol of Radha and Krishna ahead of the Ashtoprohor festival of the Hindu community. Photo taken from Dakshin Mominpur area in Rangpur on 28 February.Moinul Islam
5 / 5
Green wheat sheaves sway in the spring breeze. There has been a bumper yield of wheat in the char region of Pabna this year. Photo taken from Charkurulia area in Pabna’s Ishwardi on 27 February.Hasan Mahmud