TOP SHOTS (21 June 2026)

Bees collect nectar from a dragon fruit flower in the Bhuter Tila area of Rangamati on 21 June.Supriya Chakma
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A farmer couple stacks rice straw along a roadside to store fodder for their cattle in Kanair Tek, Faridpur, on 21 June.Alimuzzaman
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Homemaker Hosneara Begum weaves a traditional mat using date palm leaves in the courtyard of her home in Charbhadrasan, Faridpur, on 21 June.Alimuzzaman
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A group of indigenous women carry freshly plucked mangoes in baskets from an orchard in Panchhari’s Dudukchhara, Khagrachhari, on 21 June.Jayanti Dewan
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Bunches of Amra (hog plum) hang from a tree in the Lichubagan area of Rangamati’s Tanchangya on 21 June.Supriya Chakma
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A rain-soaked Kathgolap (frangipani) flower along the Shantibag walkway in Moulvibazar on 21 June.Akmal Hossain
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A bee hovers over a cosmos flower at the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI) in Mymensingh on 21 June.Mostafizur Rahman
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Wild Ghagra (cocklebur) flowers bloom along the bounds of a field near a marsh in Gosinga, Sreepur, Gazipur, on 21 June.Sadek Mridha
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Buyers and sellers crowd a temporary wholesale fruit market early in the morning as Lotkon (Burmese grape) season reaches its peak at the Public Library ground in Rangpur on 21 June.Moinul Islam
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An Oriental magpie-robin (Doyel) perches on a bench amidst a green field in Bindubari, Sreepur, Gazipur, on 21 June.Sadek Mridha
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Day labourers arrive in the city in groups searching for work despite inclement morning weather in front of the Police Lines in Rangpur on 21 June.Moinul Islam
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Workers spray pesticides on tea bushes to protect the leaves from pest attacks during the peak plucking season in Malnichhara, Sylhet, on 21 June.Anis Mahmud
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Customers choose household plastic items from a mobile vendor’s van in Malnichhara, Sylhet, on 21 June.Anis Mahmud
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Activists of various organisations form a human chain demanding the reinstatement of CHT Affairs Minister Dipen Dewan following the withdrawal of his resignation letter at the south gate of the DC office in Rangamati on 21 June.Supriya Chakma
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Clusters of figs grow directly from the trunk of a tree near the Station Club in Cumilla on 21 June.Abdur Rahman