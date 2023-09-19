TOP SHOTS (19 September 2023)

A hawker carries colourful helium-filled balloons to sell to children. Photo taken near Kazirbazar Bridge in Sylhet on 19 September.Anis Mahmud
2 / 6
Children have fun in the rain, splashing around in puddles by the road. Photo taken near Abu Naser Hospital More in Khulna on 19 September.Saddam Hossain
3 / 6
A fisherman carefully repairs his nets before going fishing into the river. Photo taken in Kuchubunia, Batiaghata of Khulna on 19 September.Saddam Hossain
4 / 6
On a rainy day, a vendor carries his vegetables by cycle, looking for customers on the street. Photo taken from Guptapara area in Rangpur on 19 September.Mainul Islam
5 / 6
With a smile on his face and a large hilsa in his hands, a fisherman poses for a photo standing on a fishing boat in Kazibacha river. Snapped from Kuchubunia, Batiaghata, Khulna on 19 September.Saddam Hossain
6 / 6
A pair of shalik perched on a wall. Photo taken from Jhalopara area in Sylhet on 19 September.Anis Mahmud