Johannesburg Test

Hridoy and Litton’s day of defiance in Johannesburg: In Pictures

Bangladesh staged a remarkable fightback on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, recovering from 22 for 3 to finish on 327 for 6. Towhid Hridoy led the rescue act with a magnificent 137, sharing a record 206-run sixth-wicket stand with Litton Das, who remained unbeaten on 92. Here are the highlights in pictures.