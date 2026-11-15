Johannesburg Test
Hridoy and Litton’s day of defiance in Johannesburg: In Pictures
Bangladesh staged a remarkable fightback on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, recovering from 22 for 3 to finish on 327 for 6. Towhid Hridoy led the rescue act with a magnificent 137, sharing a record 206-run sixth-wicket stand with Litton Das, who remained unbeaten on 92. Here are the highlights in pictures.
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