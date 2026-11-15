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Johannesburg Test

Hridoy and Litton’s day of defiance in Johannesburg: In Pictures

Bangladesh staged a remarkable fightback on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, recovering from 22 for 3 to finish on 327 for 6. Towhid Hridoy led the rescue act with a magnificent 137, sharing a record 206-run sixth-wicket stand with Litton Das, who remained unbeaten on 92. Here are the highlights in pictures.

Prothom Alo English Desk
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South African and Bangladeshi players listen to their national anthems on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 15, 2026.
AFP
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South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (L) celebrates after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mahfijul Islam Robin (R) on the fist ball on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 15 November, 2026.
AFP
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TOPSHOT - South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mahfijul Islam Robin on the first ball on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 15 November, 2026.
AFP
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Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto is bowled by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 15 November, 2026.
AFP
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Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan Tamim plays a shot on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 15 November, 2026.
AFP
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South Africa's Dane Paterson (R) unsuccessfully appeals for the dismissal of Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy (L) on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 15 November, 2026
AFP
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Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan Tamim ducks under a delivery by South Africa's Marco Jansen on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 15 November, 2026.
AFP
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South Africa's Ryan Rickelton (L) tries to field a ball as Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy (R) plays a shot on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 15 November, 2026.
AFP
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Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy plays a shot on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 15 November, 2026.
AFP
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South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (L) celebrates after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 15 November, 2026.
AFP
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Bangladesh's Litton Das plays a shot on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 15 November, 2026.
AFP
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Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy (L) and Bangladesh's Litton Das (R) run between the wickets on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 15 November, 2026.
AFP
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Bangladesh's Litton Das plays a shot on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 15 November, 2026.
AFP
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South Africa's Aiden Markram (C) fields a ball on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 15 November, 2026.
AFP
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Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 15 November, 2026.
AFP
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South Africa's Marco Jansen (L) celebrates after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy (R) on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 15 November, 2026
AFP
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