TOP SHOTS (19 November 2023)

Demonstrators in support of Palestinians hold a rally to call for a ceasefire, at Dorchester Square in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on 18 November 2023.AFP
Demonstrators wave flags in support of Palestinians during a rally to call for a ceasefire, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on 18 November 2023.AFP
A child waves a white flag as Palestinians fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza walk along a road leading to the southern areas of the enclave on 18 November 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.AFP
Members of the Australian Jewish community prepare to fly a kite as part of an event for Israeli hostages who are currently being held by the Palestinian group Hamas, at a park in Sydney on 19 November 2023.AFP
Ukrainian servicemen rest in an underground shelter on the frontline near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on 18 November 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.AFP
The Kyabazinga (King) of the Busoga Kingdom William Gabula Nadiope IV and the Inhebantu (Queen) Jovia Mutesi stand in the altar during their royal wedding at the Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja on 18 November 2023.AFP