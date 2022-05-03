Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated across the country

Holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of the Muslim community, is being celebrated in the country Tuesday, reports BSS.

Eid-ul-Fitr is an Arabic word which means “festival of breaking of the fast” as it marks the end of the Muslim’s fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during the holy Ramadan. On the Eid day morning, Muslims gather at mosques and other congregation venues to perform Eid prayers and greet each other.

The festival is celebrated by visiting friends and relatives, hosting food parties and sharing sweets.

Children not only get new clothes and shoes, but also receive cash gifts called “salami” from their elders, relatives and well-wishers.