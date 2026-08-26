Nepal floods: Scenes of destruction and despair

Houses lie deluged in sludge after flash floods at Devghat in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 26, 2026.AFP
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Screen recordings of surveillance camera footage posted on Chinese social media platforms, reportedly show flash flooding hitting the Gyirong Port in the Tibet Autonomous Region on August 26, 2026.AFP
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A drove view of mud covered properties following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026.REUTERS
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Members of the Nepali Army carry a survivor who is being airlifted following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026.REUTERS
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An injured man is rushed to a hospital for treatment following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026.REUTERS
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Damaged property and flooded roads following a flash flood in Galchhi in the Dhading district, Nepal, August 26, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone.REUTERS
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People stand near mud covered houses and a road, following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026.REUTERS
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Damaged houses following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026.REUTERS
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TOPSHOT - Rescue personnel use an excavator to carry a person affected by flash floods at Devghat in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 26, 2026. Massive flooding killed eight people in Nepal on August 26, as Chinese state media reported "major casualties" from a mudslide at a Tibet trade hub on China's side of the nations' shared borderAFP
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TOPSHOT - Residents look at houses partially submerged in muddy water after flash floods at Trishuli Bazar in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 26, 2026. A massive flood swept through Nepal's northern Rasuwa district on August 26, damaging roads and power infrastructure as authorities scrambled to assess the scale of the destruction.AFP
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Family members check a list of people who were injured following a deadly flash flood, outside a trauma centre of Bir Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 26, 2026REUTERS