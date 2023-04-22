Eid-ul-Fitr around the world

uslim devotees offer a special morning prayer to start the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of their holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Jama Masjid mosque in the old quarters of New Delhi on April 22, 2023AFP
Muslim devotees offer special morning prayers to start the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of their holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Taj Mahal in Agra on April 22, 2023.AFP
Muslim children attend the Eid al-Fitr prayer, which mark the end of their holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Rawalpindi on April 22, 2023.AFP
uslim devotees greet each other after offering a special morning prayer to start the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of their holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar on April 22, 2023AFP
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan April 22, 2023Reuters
worshippers attend Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Imam Ali shrine in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, April 22, 2023Reuters
Iranian Muslim women attend Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the shrine of Abdol-Azim in Tehran, Iran, April 22, 2023.Reuters
Muslims attend a mass prayer at a mosque during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Bangkok, Thailand, April 22, 2023Reuters
A Muslim teenager carries a cat as she leaves the mosque after performing mass prayer during Eid al-Fitr celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 22, 2023.Reuters
Muslims perform their Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 21, 2023Reuters
A man hugs a tombstone at a Muslim cemetery during Eid al-Fitr celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 22, 2023Reuters
Muslim devotees gather before offering special morning prayers to start the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of their holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Kashmiri Mosque in Kathmandu on April 22, 2023AFP
Men drink refreshments following the morning prayer at a mosque in Muscat on April 22, 2023, as Muslims in Oman celebrate Eid al-Fitr which ends of the fasting holy month of RamadanAFP
Muslims offer morning prayers to start the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of their holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Yangon on April 22, 2023AFP
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers, to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Shanghai, China.AFP
Muslim men attend mass prayers at the Sunda Kelapa port during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 22, 2023AFP
Muslim devotees offer a special morning prayer to start the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of their holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Galle Fort mosque in Galle on April 22, 2023AFP
Indonesian Muslims buy balloons after taking part in a morning prayer celebrating Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Surabaya on April 22, 2023AFP
Filipino Muslims gather to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, at Quirino Grandstand in Manila on April 22, 2023AFP
A man in traditional dress attends a carnival on his horse to celebrate Eid El Fitr in a public square in Benghazi, Libya April 21, 2023Reuters
Muslim faithful attend Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at the Addis Ababa Stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, April 21, 2023Reuters
Muslim faithful attend Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in a mosque of the Islamic Cultural Center in Kyiv, Ukraine April 21, 2023.Reuters
Muslims attend the morning prayers to celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, April 21, 2023Reuters
A Palestinian celebrates while playing with a child following Eid al-Fitr prayers at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2023Reuters
A general view of people attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in front of "El Aziem" (Mosque of The Great) next to St. Antony Church, in Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt, April 21, 2023.Reuters
Muslims perform their Eid al-Fitr prayers at one of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadium, "Education City Stadium" at Al Rayyan, QatarReuters
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, outside the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey April 21, 2023Reuters
Palestinians visit the grave of their relatives at a cemetery, on the first day of Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip April 21, 2023Reuters